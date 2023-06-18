It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of Frank Ekstein, beloved husband of the late Hanna (nee Schwartz); loving father of Michelle (Adam) Levine, and Lori Ekstein; devoted grandfather of Jacob and David; dear sister of the late Michal (nee Berger). Adored son of the late Juliana and Miska Ekstein. Dear uncle and cousin.

Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.