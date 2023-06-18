It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of Frank Ekstein, beloved husband of the late Hanna (nee Schwartz); loving father of Michelle (Adam) Levine, and Lori Ekstein; devoted grandfather of Jacob and David; dear sister of the late Michal (nee Berger). Adored son of the late Juliana and Miska Ekstein. Dear uncle and cousin.
He passed on June 16, 2023.
Frank was born in Budapest, Hungary. He and his sister survived the Holocaust but many of their relatives including their parents did not. After the war, he arrived in Israel on his 16th birthday to Kibbutz Naan where he met Hanna Schwartz, another Holocaust survivor. They each served in the Israel Defense Forces. They married in 1958. This year would have been their 65th wedding anniversary. They arrived in the United States of America in 1963 by ship. Years later, they were proud to become American citizens and built a life here, having children and grandchildren. Frank took great pride in his work as a Fitter Welder (Drafting, Pipefitting, Foreman) in the steel business.
He enjoyed music, dancing, traveling and spending time with his family.
He was an extraordinary man that will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. June 20 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will observe shiva following services until 7 p.m. June 20, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. June 21 and June 22 (minyan at 7 p.m.) at the residence of Michelle and Adam Levine, 7374 Winchester Drive in Solon.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. June 20 by going to bkbmc.com, select the obituary of Frank Ekstein and click on join live stream.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank’s memory to ADL (Anti-Defamation League) (support.adl.org) or Dementia Society of America. (dementiasociety.org).
May his memory be for a blessing.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.