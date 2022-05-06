Jerome Ellerin, 90, of Beachwood, passed away at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on May 5. He was the beloved husband of the late Roz (nee Taich); devoted father of daughters Debbie (Mark David) Ellerin, Brenda (Steve Dubin) Ellerin, and Sheryl (Stopher) Bartol; cherished grandfather of Michael David (Jennifer) and Rebecca Grodko (Eli), Matthew and Justin Dubin, Julia, Ben and Andrew Bartol; great-grandfather of Serena David and Freddy Grodko; dear brother of the late Harriet (Sol) Roth; and cherished brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.
Jerry grew up on a family farm in Ashtabula and graduated from Ashtabula High School, before attending (Case) Western Reserve for college and law school. After moving to Beachwood and starting what would be his lifelong career in law, Jerry never stopped visiting the farm, tending his garden, and sharing his stories and decades of agricultural knowledge. For years, he had threatened to retire from law, but never fully got around to it, and was recognized in 2021 by the Ohio Bar Association for 65 years of practice. A child of the Depression, Jerry would probably not have approved of publishing a long, expensive obituary to express how much we all love and will miss him. But he’d surely want us to remind everyone not to let your leftovers go to waste.
Services will be private, with interment at Bet Olam Cemetery. Family will receive friends at Landerhaven (outdoors), 6111 Landerhaven Drive, Mayfield Heights, from 1 to 3 p.m. May 9. Family requests masks be worn. Friends who wish may contribute to Ellerin Landscape and Garden Fund of Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124 or a charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.