Roberta “Bobbie” Elliott (nee Chabler), 63 of Kent, passed away May 22, 2020.
Born Aug. 6, 1956, to Judith and Seymour “Sy” Chabler at the Brooke Army Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, Bobbie graduated from Beachwood High School and Kent State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in special education.
She worked in the Kent and Stow school systems for 36 years. Bobbie was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and loved doing crossword puzzles. She will be remembered as a very sweet and gentle woman who loved teaching.
Bobbie is survived by her parents, Judith and Seymour; husband of 42 years, Timothy Elliott; sister, Michelle Golden; aunt and uncle, Annie and Herb Arnold of La Jolla, Calif., and uncle Jerry Chabler of Toledo; and many cousins.
Services were held May 24 in Lakewood. No visitation.
Those who wish can make contributions to the American Cancer Society in Bobbie’s name.