Elrad, Lisa

Lisa Elrad passed away on Aug. 23.
She was the cherished daughter of the late Alfred and Gertrude Adler. Beloved wife of Steven. Loving mother of Ashton (Caitlin) Elrad, Nick (Kaitlyn Turkalj) Elrad and Aaron Harley Bishop. Devoted sister of Susan (Gary) Levey. Aunt to Heather (Nate) Sinn, Michelle (Brian) Roman and Darcy (Brian) Coverstone.
Lisa was a loving wife and proud mother. Her children brought her the greatest joy. She could make friends anywhere she went.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 27 at the Zion Memorial Park at 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights. The family will receive friends following the service until 6 p.m. at Yorkshire Woods Clubhouse at 1305 Buckingham Gate Blvd. in Cuyahoga Falls.
Contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.