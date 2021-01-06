It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fred Elsner, born April 4, 1949, who passed away on Dec. 27, 2020, at age 71.
Fred was the beloved son of Eleanor Elsner (deceased) and Marvin Elsner (deceased); dear brother of Helene (Curt) Maxey and Richard (Linda) Elsner (deceased); loving uncle of Greg, Jeff (Stephanie) and Matthew Elsner (Kathy Vallance, fiancée); great-uncle of Xavier, Carson and Owen Elsner; and beloved cousin of Lisa Meshenberg and Terri (Steve) Cala.
Fred prided himself on returning to Cleveland to be with his family and friends, who he held dear to his heart and spent much of his time with. He was very loved and will be greatly missed.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions are suggested to a charity of your choice.