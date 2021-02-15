Jacqueline Elsner (nee Cohen), beloved wife of the late Jack Epstein and Edwin Elsner. Loving mother of Patti (Jerold) Rogat and Bruce (Debi) Epstein. Devoted grandmother of Janna (Jay) Dorfman, Brian Rogat, Jay (Andi Reid) Epstein, Samantha (Rocklend) Davis and Alexandra (Elliot) Nash. Great-grandmother of Ezra, Savannah, Aubrey, Mila and Lucy. Dear sister of the late Kenneth Cohen.
Family services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Friends who wish to view the service, go to bkbmc.com, scroll to obituaries, select the obituary of Jacqueline Elsner, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Menorah Park Foundation.