Louise Jean Elsoffer passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, 2021. Loving wife of 56 years to Malcolm Sheldon Elsoffer (deceased). Devoted mother of Jeff (Debbie), Andrew (Jacalyn) and Lisa. Adored grandmother of Lenny, Joey and Elizabeth. Daughter of Leonard and Doris Blum (New) and sister of the late Harry Blum. Louise is survived by her sister in law, Susan Blum and her nieces Lesley and Wendy.
Services will be held at noon Nov. 30, 2021, at Berkowitz Kumin Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. (Those in attendance will be required to wear masks.) Internment will be at Mayfield Cemetery for family only. To join the chapel service via One Room, go to BKBMC.COM, click on obituaries, then the Louise Elsoffer Notice of Death, scroll down and join livestream.
A full obituary is located on the Berkowitz Kumin Bookatz website.
Contributions are suggested to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple or The Maltz Hospice.
Louise Jean Blum Elsoffer (1928-2021) – Wife, mother, grandmother, friend, travel agent and a longtime resident of Shaker Heights passes after 93 years of enjoying family, friends, Cleveland sports, world travel, theater, fine dining and shopping.
Born on April 21, 1928, in Cleveland to Doris and Leonard Blum. Louise was raised on Ardmore Road in Shaker Heights, just a few houses from Fernway Elementary School. Louise spent her teenage summer’s at Tripp Lake Camp in Maine. After graduating from Shaker Heights High School, Louise attended The Ohio State University and Columbia University.
In her twenties, Louise lived in New York City, working as a manners and etiquette teacher at the 92nd Street YMCA in Upper Manhattan. After returning home to Shaker Heights, Louise married Malcolm Elsoffer on Oct. 21, 1958. They were married for 56 years residing at 22100 Calverton Rd. in Shaker Heights. Her lifelong love affair with New York City brought her back often to shop, dine, and attend Broadway productions, always visiting her many friends with lunches at the Monkey Bar, family brunches at Tavern on the Green and carriage rides through Central Park. Her final visit was a celebration of her 80th birthday.
Louise enjoyed hosting great parties. Her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving was her greatest joy. Her kids’ birthday parties were legendary. At Oakwood Club, there was a travel agents’ themed “Around the World” gala and a Wild West party complete with a stagecoach ride to the entrance. Mal would often sing at their parties, once serenading Louise with the 1932 Maurice Chevalier song, “Every Little Breeze Seems to Whisper Louise,” his public thank you to longtime wife, friend, and travel partner.
Travel and dining at high-quality restaurants with their many friends, Louise and Mal were high profile in the Cleveland restaurant scene. Good food and great stories were always on the menu.
Louise became a travel agent for Flight II Travel. They traveled the world. She gained firsthand knowledge of the best destinations, hotels and restaurants. Louise made the reservations and Malcolm delivered the itinerary.
A Shaker Heights resident for almost her entire life, she loved her community, enjoyed the Calverton Road block parties and was always ready for the trick or treat of Halloween with a handful of both plain and peanut M&Ms.
From Louise’s parents, she found a love for Palm Springs … the golf course life was good … the perfect winter getaway. Family and friends were invited as guests … Blum’s, New’s, Levy’s, Richman’s, Lux’s, Sheinbarts and Konigsberg’s visited for wonderful times in the desert.
Family was Louise’s ultimate passion and all her grandchildren shared a deep bond with their grandmother. A great mom, and a loving grandmother, Louise was excited by the recent news of her granddaughter, Elizabeth’s engagement to Tyler Miles. She hoped to attend their wedding next October, symbolically set on her own wedding date 63 years later.
Louise lived an amazing, vibrant and fulfilling life on her own terms. Her story and memory will be cherished by all who knew her. Louise was both genuine and generous. She brought folks together for good times never missing a chance to celebrate. Louise seemed to always find the sunny side of the street, lifting spirits and encouraging positivity. In her words, “Malcolm and I had a wonderful life. We did it all!”