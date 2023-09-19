Nancy S. Emerman of Chagrin Falls, 78, passed away on Sept. 18, 2023.
Nancy graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and then attended The Ohio State University. She worked in real estate and in 2002 was one of nine realtors instrumental in bringing Keller Williams Realty to Cleveland.
At Keller Williams, she was proud to build The Emerman Team into what it is today. Her interests included reading, book club, time spent with family and volunteer work. She was a devoted volunteer at The Kidney Foundation, Keller Cares and the Alzheimer’s Association. Nancy was a lifelong member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel and served as a board member of the Sisterhood.
Beloved wife of Martin; adoring sister of Barbara Brietstein (Richard, deceased); devoted mother of Bradley (Deborah) of Chagrin Falls, Halle (Brian) of Solon and Eric (Lynn) of New Albany. Loving grandmother of Zachary, Sydney, Carrie, Samantha, Joshua and Lindsey.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Private graveside service to follow.
Family will receive friends from 3:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20, from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at the residence, 7462 Villa Ridge in Chagrin Falls.
Contributions in loving memory of Nancy can be made to The Gathering Place, 23300 Commerce Park, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a livestream at 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at bkbmc.com by clicking on her obituary and clicking on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.