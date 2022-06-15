Allan Emmerman, 89, of Albuquerque, N.M., passed away June 5, 2022.
Born Jan. 8, 1933, in Cleveland to Frank and Celia Emmerman (both now deceased), Allan was the owner of Purple Tree Restaurant in Solon. He loved golfing.
Allan is survived by his children, Dale Emmerman of Anaheim, Calif., and Mindi Morimoto of Albuquerque; brothers, Mel of Arizona and Arnold of Cleveland; and grandchildren, Scott Guzman, and Jake and Taylor Gatten. In addition to his parents, Allan was predeceased by his sister, Fern.
No services were held.