Richard A. Engel, 76, beloved husband of Karyn “Kate” (nee Janezic); father of Brian (Yumi) and Debbie (Brian) Greenberg; grandfather of Benjamin, Nathan, Keigo and Kenji; son of the late Louis and Beverly (nee Goodman); brother of Hope Engel-Gorecki (Russel Bzoza), Gary (Marilyn), Marc (Gail) Steindler, and the late Robin Steindler; brother-in-law of Chriss and Ted Esborn, and Susan and John Schirra; dear cousin, uncle and great uncle of many.
Richard passed away on Dec. 20, 2021, after a courageous battle with Myasthenia Gravis and is now at peace. Upon graduating from Cleveland Heights High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy Submarine Service. After serving, he then went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in accounting, serving as a corporate controller for many businesses. Rick proudly served the Lake County area by becoming the first owner and operator of Jackson Hewitt Tax Services in Northeast Ohio. He was truly a brilliant man.
He enjoyed participating in Civil War reenactments and had an insatiable thirst for learning about history. In his spare time, he loved to travel. He made trips to all 50 states, Canada, Central America, Europe and South America. He especially loved to go on Princess Cruises with his wife, Kate, where they were able to simply relax and enjoy each other’s company as well as many unforgettable adventures. Rick’s witty and sweet demeanor will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Contributions may be made in Rick’s memory to Civil War Preservation Trust or Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America
Cremation by DeJohn Crematory.