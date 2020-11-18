Minnette Entis (nee Brodsky), beloved wife of Jack (deceased), devoted mother of Steven Entis and Larry (Debbie) Entis; cherished grandmother of Erica
(Stephen) Dimare and Greg (Tabatha) Entis; loving aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; dear sister of the following deceased: Belle Brodsky, Sidney Brodsky, Lester Brodsky, Henrietta Kahn, Rosalind Kogan and Eleanor Zwick.
Private family services were held Nov. 1 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Ridge Road Cemetery. No visitation.
Contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.