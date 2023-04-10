Shirley Ruth Eppler (nee Bernstein), age 92, was born May 8, 1930, and died April 9, 2023.
Shirley was the daughter of Sylvia and Morris Bernstein, and the beloved wife of the late Kurt Eppler for 44 years. Shirley and her sister, Marlene Davis (Bob deceased), were born and raised in Cleveland. She was the loving mother of Marc (Judy) and Rita Eppler-Goss (David, deceased), who she raised with Kurt in University Heights. Shirley was also the devoted grandmother of four: Haley (Gabe) Harvis, Doug (Haley), Alyssa Goss and Noah Goss, as well as the great-grandmother of four: Lila, June, Henry and Oliver. She was also the loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.
She and Kurt were known for hosting beautiful holiday dinners and always opened their home to not only friends and family, but anyone without family in town. They loved to travel, sharing adventures all over the world, from safaris to walking the Great Wall in China, and along the way loved collecting works of art. For her kids, Shirley was always there as a source of love and security, and was the consummate cheerleader as they navigated life. To her grandchildren, she was loved for her giving nature and her many culinary creations, such as her famous chocolate matzah cake. After Kurt’s passing, she was the devoted partner of Sherwin Goodwin (deceased) with whom she shared many adventures in her later years.
Shirley loved children and volunteered for many years at True Sisters Child Care Center. As the wife of a Holocaust survivor, she shared her knowledge of the Holocaust with students from around the city at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah. She was an avid tennis player who played into her eighties and was known for her famous “Shirley shot,” which skirted the line and was nearly impossible to return. Shirley had a love affair with food, and a particular fondness for dark chocolate. She loved playing mahjong and hosted many games at her house over the years.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. April 11 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of their choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Eppler family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.