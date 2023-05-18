Epstein, Anita

Anita K. Epstein (nee Kurtz), 77, of Falls Church, Va., passed away May 10, 2023.
Born May 5, 1946, in Cleveland, Anita graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended The Ohio State University. She lived in Cleveland for 21 years, and graduated from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor of Art degree in education and art, and from George Washington University with a master’s degree in art therapy.
Anita will be remembered for her watercolor painting, gardening, cooking and baking, love of family, and interest in world events.
Anita is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Mark H. Epstein; and loving children, Andrew of Ithaca, N.Y., Erick of Virginia Beach, Va., and Celia of Manassas, Va.; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Donations in memory of Anita can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (awla.org) or Capital Caring Health (capitalcaring.org).