Beatrice Epstein (nee Kitman), born Nov. 20, 1928, passed away Nov. 27, 2022.
Beloved wife of the late Irving. Loving mother of Marilyn (Eric) Brown and Cindy (David, deceased) Levine. Devoted grandmother of Beryl (Andrew) Piccolantonio, Daryn Brown (Gary Webb, fiance), Jill (Fred) Mitry and Ryan (Dr. Allison) Levine. Great-grandmother of Ilana, Marissa, Benjamin, Nora, Vincent, Max and Alex. Dear sister of Harriet Magalnick and the late Thelma Botkin.
Private family graveside services will be held Nov. 29 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
A recording of the private service will be available on YouTube by searching “Beatrice Epstein Funeral Service”.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.