Esther B. Epstein (nee Ritzenberg), 95, was born Dec. 4, 1924, and passed away March 4, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard Epstein; cherished aunt of Nate (Gayle) Schneider, Ira (Amy) Kaplan, Amy (Larry) Graves, Sandy (Ira Lorber) Falck, Joel (Julie) Falck, David (Nancy) Falck, Brian (Faith) Ritzenberg and Debbie (Mark) Silverstein; dear sister of the following deceased: Bessie Falck, Aaron Ritzenberg and Marvin Ritzenberg.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. March 11 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
Contributions are suggested to Stone Gardens (menorahpark.org/residences/stone-gardens).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 800-448-2210.