Lois M. Epstein, born in Akron to Shirley and Julius A. DeSure on Sept. 15, 1933, passed away Sept. 1, 2021.
Lois graduated from Buchtel High School in Akron in 1951.
She graduated from The Ohio State University in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was a member of Alpha Epsilon Rho, national radio/television honorary society and Alpha Epsilon Phi national social sorority.
Following graduation from Ohio State, Lois moved to Cincinnati and joined the staff of the Cincinnati Times-Star as a reporter and feature writer. There she met her future husband, Marvin M. Epstein, an editor at the newspaper. She and Marvin later moved to Milwaukee. After three years in Milwaukee, the couple moved to suburban Cleveland, where Lois began what was to become a 30-year career in public relations for Cleveland organizations.
Lois worked for Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) and later, the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District as a public information officer. She worked as a writer for the Sun Press newspaper in Cleveland. She was a program director for WLYT-FM radio and a freelance writer for Hillcrest Community Hospital. In 1995, she worked at the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine as a director of public relations. She retired in 2000. Lois and Marvin relocated to Palm Desert, Calif.
She loved the arts and music. She had a beautiful singing voice but never pursued it professionally. She took many types of classes from working with mosaic tile, oil painting, pottery and acrylic crafts. She also took an interest in self defense and sewing classes.
She gave generously to nonprofit organizations such as the Humane Society and various wildlife organizations, especially when it came to anything relating to birds. She loved to learn about different species of birds, take bird walks, go to aviaries and zoos. Anything that had to do with birds. She also loved her dogs. She had three huskies, Misha, Boris and Lance, which she loved dearly. She loved to travel with her husband, Marvin. She loved writing articles for the bird club newsletter in Palm Desert.
She was ecstatic to learn that she was going to become a grandmother.
Her granddaughter, Barbie, had a child, Talitha. When she found out her grandson Jason was going to get married to Heather, it lit up her life.
Marvin predeceased her in 2014. In 2016, Lois relocated to San Marcos, Calif.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Deborah, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; her son, David, of Mesa, Ariz.; her sister, Sheila, of Escondido, Calif.; her brother, Howard, of Rancho Mirage, Calif.; two grandchildren, Barbie and Jason; and great-granddaughter Talitha.
Interment was in Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City, Calif.