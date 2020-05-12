Maxine Epstein (nee Winick), beloved wife of the late Marvin. Loving mother of Stephen (Lauran) Epstein and Jill B. Epstein. Devoted grandmother of Amanda and Morgan. Dear sister of the late Carol Rubin. Cherished aunt of Greg (Audra) Rubin and the late Halle Rubin.
Private graveside services will be held May 13 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation. For information on the Zoom broadcast of the service, email lwepstein 0326@gmail.com.
Friends who wish may contribute to the American Heart Association.