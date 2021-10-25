Robert Epstein, age 87, of Mayfield Heights, passed away on Oct. 21, 2021.
Robert David Epstein was born on July 28, 1934, in Detroit to Rose Katzer Epstein and Samuel Epstein.
The family moved to Cleveland in 1951 when Sam joined the Cleveland Orchestra. Many happy years were spent on Commonwealth Avenue in Mayfield Heights.
Bob graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1953. He attended Kent State University. He served as a Private in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for three years.
He worked in the Banking industry and retired early to care for his aging parents. Bob was a member of the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. In September 2020 as his heath declined, he moved to Columbia, S.C., to be near family.
He is survived by his first cousins and their families: Dr. Arthur Westin, Ruth Cohen, Stuart Hurwitz, Martin and Sheldon Goldman, Ellen Beth Katzer, Barbara Jill Storm, Faith Katzer-Nemeth and special cousin Judith Lasher.
Graveside funeral services were held Oct. 24 at Mayfield Cemetery in Cleveland Heights.
Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood (fairmounttemple.org).
