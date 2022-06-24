Epstein, Sandra Lee

Sandra Lee Epstein passed away peacefully in her home on June 24.
Beloved wife of the late Melvin Epstein. Loving companion of the late Will Dubick.
Dear sister of Elaine Kornsweit and Shirley Levy (deceased). Loving mother of Jeffrey (Lori) Epstein, Michelle Rowse (Ben Feigenbaum), Lori (Marc) Wittenberg. Cherished grandmother of Carly (Brett) Tanzer, Mallory (Jordan) Galvin, Josh and Jamie Epstein, Brooke and Skylar Wittenberg. Great grandmother to Lola and August Tanzer.
She loved to travel, golf, and play mahjong. She had a wonderful sense of humor. But, most of all, spending time with family and friends was her greatest joy.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. June 27 at Park Synagogue Cemetery Bet Olam, 25796 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood. Family will receive friends following the funeral services until 8 p.m. June 27 and on June 28 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Lakes of Orange Event Center, 116 Orange Lake Drive, Orange.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.