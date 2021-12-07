Vivian L. Epstein (nee Jacobson), 93, of Boca Raton, Fla., was born April 30, 1928, and passed away on Dec. 6, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late Allen W. Epstein; devoted mother of Mark Epstein (deceased), Dale Epstein (deceased), Perry (Mindy) Epstein, Martin (Mary) Epstein, Lynn (Howard) Hall and Harlan Epstein; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Epstein, Damien Epstein, Heather Hall Conti, Jason Hall, Sara (Matt) Takavitz, Joe Epstein and Donna-marie Epstein; loving great-grandmother of Ella Conti, and Aubrey and Frederick Takavitz.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 12 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Contributions in Vivian’s memory are suggested to Hattie Larlam (hattielarlham.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Epstein family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.