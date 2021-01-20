Daniel Ermine, 96, passed away Jan. 18, 2021, in Delray Beach, Fla. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Pearl Ermine. He is survived by his wife, Goldie Ermine; son, Mark (Lisa) Ermine; daughter, Lori (Mark Seretan) Ermine-Seretan; sister, Harriet Nesson; grandchildren, Jason (Deena) Ermine, Gabriel (Pamela) Ermine, Jaime (Jeremy) Johnson and Mikala (John) Cary; 11 great-grandchildren; and many other dear relatives and friends.
Danny married Goldie, his childhood sweetheart, in 1946, when he was discharged from the U.S. Army. He had served in the U.S. Army in WWII in Burma, India and China. He was an accountant at several firms for many years. When he retired he joined the law firm of Dworken & Bernstein as an internal auditor and spent many happy years there.
Danny was a past honorary chancellor of Deaks Lodge, Knights of Pythias and also was a Mason of the Forest City Lodge. He loved attending all the meetings.
Danny loved to roller skate, ice skate and especially to dance.
Graveside funeral service and interment were held in Florida.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Daniel’s memory may be made to Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach County (trustbridge.com) or Chabad of Parkland (chabadofparkland.com).