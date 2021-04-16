Goldie Ermine, 94, passed away on April 15, 2021, in Delray Beach, Fla.
Preceded in death by her dear husband, Daniel and her parents, Jennie and Jake Shnider. She is survived by her son, Mark (Lisa) Ermine; daughter, Lori (Mark Seretan) Ermine-Seretan; sister, Ilene Rawson; grandchildren, Jason (Deena) Ermine, Gabe (Pam) Ermine, Jaime (Jeremy) Johnson and Mikala (John) Cary; 11 great-grandchildren and many other dear relatives and friends.
Goldie married Danny, her childhood sweetheart, in 1946. She was always there to help anyone in need. She never said no. She had a long career of volunteering. Goldie started at Menorah Park in the snack bar, then went to the gift shop, becoming the buyer. She became the president of the Men’s and Women’s Volunteer Association and was a member of the board. She was recognized there for her volunteerism. Goldie also worked at the Donna Lee Shop for years, dressing many children and their mothers. She was always up on the latest fashion trends. Goldie was also very involved with NCJW/Cleveland.
Danny and Goldie moved permanently to Florida in 2015, enjoying life with her family and many dear friends.
Contributions in Goldie’s memory may be made to Trustbridge Hospice (trustbridge.com) or Chabad of Parkland (chabadofparkland).
Online guest book at epsteinmemorial.com.