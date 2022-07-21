David P. Eskenazi, beloved husband of Jocelyn (nee Kutler). Loving father of Adam Greenberger, Marissa Leonard and Erika Eskenazi.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. July 22 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford. Family will receive visitors following services until 2 p.m. July 22, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. July 24 through July 27 at the residence 1234 Ramblewood Trail in South Euclid.
Contributions are suggested to the BBYO David Eskenazi Scholarship Fund or the Toledo School of the Arts.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.