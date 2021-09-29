Bernice “Bunny” Estrin (nee Tiktin), 90, passed away Sept. 25, 2021. Born Aug. 12, 1931, in Cleveland. Bunny was preceded in death by her parents, Irv and Hilda Tiktin; by her brother, Dr Aaron Tiktin; and by her husband, Mandel (Manny) Estrin, and dear companion, Marvin Robbins. She leaves behind beloved companion, Charles “Chuck” Barrish; and cherished children Marvin (Doreen) of California, Howard (Cindy) of Pennsylvania and Robin Estrin (Robert) Schoenewald. She was the adoring Bubby of David, Jaclyn, Matthew and Scott (Michelle); dearest great-grandmother of Gabriella and Isabella Estrin; dear sister of Harriet (David) Stolmack of Colorado; and loved by many cousins and extended family.
Bunny’s friendship, sense of humor, dependability and charitableness doesn’t even begin to describe her qualities. Everyone loved and cherished Bunny.
Bunny attended Hazeldell Elementary, Patrick Henry Jr. High and graduated from Glenville High School. She worked for May Company in their complaint department and later for the Navy Department. When she married in 1954, she took immense joy in home and family, volunteering and community involvement.
She fell in love with Manny when they co-chaired the planning of the annual Camp Wise Jewish Singles Weekend Retreat. Together, they gave of their time to numerous organizations.
She ushered for countless JCC plays. She was also active in Habonim, Jr. Hadassah, Yomaco (Young Married Couples through JCC), PTA, Room Mother, Beth Am Sisterhood, ran Beth Am’s giftshop and school fundraisers. They created a Jewish singles group named Club 3557 for a safe, fun place to socialize. At least four marriages resulted from their efforts.
When Manny died, she joined Individuals and Starting Over. Designed for newly divorced, widows and widowers, she found love again with Marvin Robbins. With him, they continued volunteering with Mt. Sinai’s 2nd Chance program for people about to undergo open heart surgery. She was instrumental with organizing and running Jewish Transportation, a new program to drive seniors to medical appointments. For her efforts, she earned the coveted Zeaman Award.
She became a grief counselor for new widows and widowers. When she heard that Chuck’s wife, Betty, had died, she offered to do grief counseling for him. Ironically, it was Bunny who had introduced the two of them over
60 years ago. While counseling, she found love again with him.
Bunny gave of herself to others, but she also enjoyed crossword puzzles, mahjong, Boggle, Battleship, card games of all kinds and making dozens of crocheted afghans. She wanted to be remembered for her cooking served in artistic and colorfully laid out platters.
Bunny found peace last Shabbat at David Simpson Hospice House. All who knew her will miss her terribly.
Contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, The Gathering Place or Jewish Braille Institute.
Funeral services were held Sept. 27 at Zion Memorial Park. A memorial celebration of life will be held next summer.