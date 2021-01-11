Merle Norman Ettinger, 80, of Chagrin Falls, passed away Jan. 11, 2021. Merle was born July 25, 1940. Owner and operator of Finn Tire and Automotive.
Merle was the beloved husband of Marilyn Ettinger for 56 years. Merle was the devoted father of Shari (Jeff) Bailey and Brian (Stacie) Ettinger. He was a devoted Papa of Sami and Ashley Bailey, and Cole, Libby and Ben Ettinger. Dear brother of Ruth Melluso and brother-in-law of Beverly (Sheldon) Brudsky.
Merle was a proud graduate of the class of 1959 of Cleveland Heights High School. He attended Ohio University and then served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was the president of Finn Tire and Automotive for 54 years, the last 34 years were with his son.
Merle loved antique cars, gardening, and traveling (even “traveling” virtually throughout this time of COVID-19). He was active in the Greater Cleveland Tire Dealer’s Association and served as the president of this organization as well as the Ohio Tire Dealer’s Association.
There was nothing Merle loved more than being with his family, and he never missed an opportunity to be with them. He also delighted in spending time with friends and was an incredible friend to have.
He was much loved and will be dearly missed.
Private funeral services for family with burial at Mount Olive Cemetery (Temple Israel Ner Tamid section). To view this service on Jan. 13, please navigate to ohconnect.zoom.us/j/91219697726.
No in-person visitation due to COVID-19. The family invites friends to shiva via Zoom starting at 4 p.m. Jan. 13. Please navigate to ohconnect.zoom.us/j/93776437948.
Contributions in Merle’s memory are suggested to Temple Israel Ner Tamid or to the University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center at University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Ettinger family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.