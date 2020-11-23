Donald Ettkin, born Jan. 30, 1945, beloved husband of the late Barbara Ettkin; loving father of Scott (Lisa) Ettkin and the late Matthew Ettkin; and cherished grandfather of Dylan and Tyler, passed away peacefully Nov. 22, 2020.
Donald had the gift of gab and was loved by all who knew him. He was also an avid fan of all Cleveland Sports and was known for his love of chocolate.
Private graveside services will be held Nov. 24 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
Contributions in memory of Donald can me made to the Alzheimer’s Association.