Eileen Ettkin (nee Ross), 88, of Ballston Spa, N.Y., passed away Nov. 16, 2020.
A resident of Cleveland for 63 years, Eileen was born in Cleveland on June 11, 1932. She worked at the Cleveland Court House Alimony Department. She was involved with B’nai B’rith, City of Hope and HBSU.
Eileen loved her family, knitting, crocheting, needle-pointing and dancing. She was a remarkable, amazing woman. She was known to all as “Mom” or “Bubbee.” Her family describes her as free-spirited, smart, loving, strong, tranquil, bubbly, generous, kind, determined, lovable, magnetic and the rock of her family.
Eileen is survived by her children, Debra Vukas of Ballston Spa and Barbara Telling of Phoenix; sister, Linda Bendis of Portland; grandchildren, Marissa Ortiz, David Telling, Joseph Vukas, Thomas Vukas and Stephanie Vukas; great-grandchildren, Aliyana and Ariya; son-in-law, Peter Vukas; sister-in-law, Louise Ross; niece, Jill Stone; and nephews, Danny Ross, Brain Bendis and Jared Bendis. She was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Paul Ettkin;
parents, Morris Ross, Lottie Landry and Rose Ross; and brother, Cpt. Leonard Ross.
A special thank you to Corrine for being our mom’s nurse angel.
Memorial contributions are being made to Argyle Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 66, Argyle, N.Y. 12809.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.