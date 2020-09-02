Allan M. Etzkin was born in Milwaukee, Wisc., on Feb. 28, 1947, to Joe and Paula Etzkin (of blessed memory) and died Aug. 30, 2020, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., at age 73.
At age 16, Allan, his twin brother, Michael, moved with their parents to Cleveland, while oldest brother Steven stayed in Wisconsin. In Cleveland, he met his future wife, Joanne (Bunny) Bradley, and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. Allan went on to Ohio University, where he received his undergraduate and master’s degrees in education. Later, he got his doctorate degree in counselor education from the University of Akron.
Allan was a middle school guidance counselor at Teague Middle School in Longwood, Fla., for the majority of his career. He was beloved by his students and co-workers. Later on in his life, he fulfilled his life long dream of becoming a college professor at Nova Southeastern where he taught graduate levelcounselor education for over 10 years.
Allan loved watching and playing sports. He was a lifelong Packer Backer and a huge Cleveland Indians fan. He also loved attending his kids and grandkids games and matches as he got older.
Married on July 4, 1971, Allan and Bunny were married for nearly 50 years. Bunny and Allan did everything together from playing tennis, to going to shows and traveling the world. After they retired they spent most of their time bouncing back and forth between their children’s homes to visit and babysit their grandchildren.
Allan had two sons, Brian and David and two daughter-in-laws that Allan loved as much as his own kids – Holly and Randi. Together they have three grandchildren, Aaron (9), Benji (8) and Jordyn (6).
Allan is survived by his brothers, Michael (Loraine), and Steven and (Patti) Etzkin of Orlando. He’s also survived by Susan (Shay) Bilchik, Jimmy Bradley, Cindy (Ed) Epstein, Greg (Melinda) Rubin and the rest of his loving extended family.
Donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation, the Alpert Jewish Family Services of the Palm Beaches or a Jewish organization of your choice.