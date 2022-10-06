Cynthia Elise Evans (nee Schecter) was born May 6, 1967, in Cleveland, to the late Renee and Sheldon Schecter.
She passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Oct. 4, 2022, at home, surrounded by family following her sudden and brief battle with adenocarcinoma.
She’s survived by her children Peter (25), Jonathan C. (24) and Emilie (21) Evans; husband of 20 years Todd Evans; brothers, Mark and David (Robbin) Schecter; nieces, Sierra and Anna Schecter; nephew, Cole Schecter; Chloe (feline) and the late Briar (canine).
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Following the ceremony, the family will be receiving visitors at 18300 Parkland Drive in Shaker Heights.
Cindy grew up in Shaker Heights, where she was known for having the most protective older brothers in town. Her childhood was filled with dance parties, worm hospitals and crafting elaborate stories. She studied journalism at Ohio University where she met lifelong friends turned family. Post graduation, Cindy lived and worked in Cleveland where she met the father of her children. Their early years were spent attending concerts, hanging out on the farm, and building the foundation of their adult lives. Soon enough, her first born came along and a second quickly thereafter. She then left the professional field to fully commit to her deepest passion - family.
Cindy was born to be a mother. She was a woman so filled with compassion, empathy and love, that her greatest accomplishment was spending her days instilling these qualities in her children. She dedicated her life to others, always putting first friends, family and creatures - both big and small. With a keen understanding of people, she was a social butterfly with a loving and sympathetic heart for all; she had the power to make any and every person feel understood and special. This glow of kindness was an energy that could be felt in every room she graced. Her sudden passing has left a hole in many hearts, and the tales of her adventures will not soon be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to the Ohio GSP Dog Rescue - ohioshorthairrescue.org.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of Cynthia Evans, scroll down to join live stream and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.