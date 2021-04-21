Marjorie K. Evans (nee Kraus), 98, passed away April 14, 2021, at home in Mayfield Heights.
Born April 27, 1922, in Cleveland, Margie graduated from Shaker Heights High School, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree in psychology from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University).
Working as a school psychologist with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Margie was a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel and the League of Women Voters. Marjorie was an avid and proficient bridge player, and loved literature and knitting. She was passionate about childhood education and social justice work. Margie was devoted to her family, and loved designing and knitting wonderful sweaters and mittens for all. She always loved taking her children and grandchildren to all of the Cleveland-area museums.
Margie is survived by her children, Roger Evans (Nancy Biberman), Tom Evans (Charlotte Mayberry) and Laurie Evans (Kevin Grimm); grandchildren, Matthew Colbert, Jacob Evans, Lilly Evans, Rachel Evans, Stephen Evans, Geoffrey Grimm and Rebecca Hudson (nee Grimm); great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Adam and Zachary; and her beloved dog, Max. She was predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Edna Kraus; her husband of 67 years, Charles Evans; son, Michael Evans; and brother, Laurence G. Kraus.
Private funeral services were held. Burial was at Mayfield Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Margie can be made to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, 25701 Science Park Dr., Beachwood, OH 44122.