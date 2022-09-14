Richard Martin Evans, beloved and adoring husband of Marcia Evans, married for 61 wonderful years, passed away Sept. 14, 2022. Devoted father of Howard (Kim), Craig (Tammy) and Scott (Patty); cherished grandfather of Kyle, Kristen, Zachary, Briana, Jordyn, Kendall, Antwanette, Elizabeth, Brandon and Jared Evans; cherished great grandfather of seven; dear brother of Carol (Joel, deceased) Herman and Marjory Budin, deceased.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Family request no visitation to follow.
Contributions are suggested to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.