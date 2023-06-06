With great sadness, the family of Linda Faigus, 81, of Scottsdale, Ariz., shares the news of her passing on June 3, 2023.
Linda, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, was born on March 29, 1942, in Cleveland to parents Sam and Fannie Benkovitz. Linda graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and spent a short time at The Ohio State University until she married in 1962. She lived in Cleveland with her family until 1978 when she and her husband Marc moved the family west to Phoenix.
For many years, Linda was a dedicated tour guide at the Pointe Hilton hotels where she spent hours welcoming guests at the Airport and taking countless trips to Sedona, the Grand Canyon and other landmarks in Arizona. Her warm smile and contagious personality were a perfect fit for this line of work, and she relished every moment. Linda was famous for her baked goods and marked every big occasion with a tray of treats. Some of her family’s favorites were her rugelach, Russian tea biscuits, banana cake and mandel bread. She was also famous for her cheesecake. Linda was extremely active throughout her life playing tennis, golf, doing water aerobics and in later years walking her beloved dog Maggie. She loved to read and play mahjong and canasta with friends.
Linda enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to see the world on the many trips she took with family and friends. Marc and Linda marked several big wedding anniversaries by taking the entire family on cruises to the Caribbean, Hawaii and a Disney cruise.
But Linda’s greatest passion was her family, and nothing brought her more joy than her grandchildren. She was an adoring and supportive grandmother always there cheering them on at every school, sporting, and milestone event. There was nothing “grammy” wouldn’t do for her grandkids.
Linda is survived and dearly missed by her husband of 60 years, Marc; her daughter and son-in-law, Tami and Steve Taylor; her son and daughter-in-law, Michael Faigus and Amy Graham; and her six grandchildren, Zachary, Ryan, Jake, Mia, Adam and Kaitlin. Along with her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her older brother, Gary Benkovitz, and her daughter, Stacy Snyder.
A public graveside service will be held at the Green Acres Cemetery in Scottsdale at 10:30 a.m. June 7, followed by a celebration of life reception for friends and family at the home of Michael Faigus.
A live stream and recording of the funeral service will be at hansenmortuary.com/obituary/657155/linda-faigus/
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda’s memory to Hospice of the Valley Dementia Campus at dementiacampus.org/donate/
Arrangements under the direction of Hansen Mortuaries.