Stacy Faigus, 50, of Phoenix, passed away Aug. 14, 2021.
Born in Cleveland on May 20, 1971, Stacy lived in Clevevland for seven years before her family moved to Arizona. There, she graduated from Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Ariz. She then received an associate’s degree in child care from Grossmont College in San Diego, Calif.
Stacy loved movies and her children, Adam and Kaitlin, and had a dream to own a summer camp for children. Most recently, Stacy drove for Uber.
She is survived by her children, Adam, 19, and Kaitlin, 14; parents, Marc and Linda Faigus; siblings, Tami Taylor and Michael Faigus; and twin cousins, Julie Benkowitz and Jody Cohen.
Funeral services will be held Aug. 25 in Scottsdale, with burial at Green Acres Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Stacy Faigus Snyder GoFundMe page, which will benefit her children.