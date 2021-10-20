Henry “Hank” Falb, a Holocaust survivor, passed away peacefully on Oct. 14, 2021, at age 92 in Peoria, Ariz. Henry, or Zaydie as he was known to the family, was born in Zamosc, Poland, before spending some time in Italy and making his way to America.
Henry was the definition of a mensch and spent most of his life living in Lyndhurst, working as an electrical contractor, before retiring to Arizona. He was a member of Green Road Synagogue and a member of the North Royalton Freemason Lodge for over 50 years. Henry loved connecting with relatives near and far as his deepest love was for his family. He enjoyed cooking, bowling, and visiting casinos if time allowed. In his retirement, he continued to follow his Ohio sports teams (Browns, Cavs, Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes).
Henry is survived by Sarah, his beautiful wife of 67 years. He was a devoted father of three children: Stuart (Anne) Falb, Madelyn (Leo) Feher and Cecily Merdes (Rick LoConti). Henry was the cherished grandfather of Laura Hruska (Daniel Thomas), Michael (Jessica) Vercellino, Andrea (Nick) Zadd, Brian (Diana) Vercellino and Jaime (Adam) Christopher. He was also adored by his nine great-grandchildren of Madison, Zachary, Taylor, Hunter, Aleya, Sophia, AJ, Bennett and Benjamin. Also grieving and celebrating his life are many loving great-nieces and nephews in Israel.
A private graveside ceremony was held Oct. 18 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to a hospice or Chabad in memory of Henry.