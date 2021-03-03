Mary Louise Falkner (nee Rothman), 95, of Shaker Heights, passed away Feb. 23, 2021.
A Cleveland resident for 90 years, Mary Louise was born in Cleveland on Jan. 19, 1926, to Charles and Nellie Rothman. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from The Ohio State University.
A member of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, Mary Louise worked at Saks Fifth Avenue and volunteered at Mt. Sinai Hospital. She enjoyed playing tennis and was a true communicator. Above all, she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary Louise is survived by her children, Robert Falkner and Jill Weinstein, both of Shaker Heights; grandchildren, Adam, Matt and Kali Falkner; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Brady Falkner. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Nellie; and husband, Bernard Falkner, to whom she was married for 65 years.
Burial will be Lakeview Cemetery.