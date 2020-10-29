Elayne R. Farinacci passed away Oct. 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael J. Farinacci; devoted and loving mother of Les Makoff of Coral Gables, Fla., Dr. Daryl (Helene) Makoff of Jacksonville, Fla., Cory Makoff of Dayton, Joseph (Tanya) Farinacci, the late Mary Kay Farinacci, Rosemarie (Ralph) Maehler and Theresa Farinacci; dear sister of Ann (Larry) Evans of Nashville, Tenn., and the late Lawrence (Jackie) Hutner; adoring grandmother of Tess and Emma Farinacci, Diane Trottnow, Robert Quick, Monica Stevens, Raquel Nelson, Michael Maehler, Robyn Nagy and Stacy Foreman; dearest great-grandmother of 15; dear great-great grandmother of three; and a cherished friend to so many.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to The Gathering Place (touchedbycancer.org).