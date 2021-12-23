Lola M. Farron, age 70, of Mayfield Heights, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
Lola graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Elementary Education. After teaching, she went on to become a devoted occupational therapist in the Cleveland area for many years. During her retirement years, Lola was able to develop her love of the arts.
She submitted her short stories, poetry and essays to ‘Lake Erie Ink’ and ‘Literary Cleveland’ through which some were published and performed. She was a very spiritual person and enjoyed immersing her spirituality into her writing, artwork, photography and music.
Lola was proud of her travels, which took her around America and Europe. She appreciated different cultures from around the world.
Lola was the daughter of Rose and Jerry Farron (both deceased) and is survived by her siblings, George Farron (Beverly) and Marsha Farron Krieger (Harvey), nieces and nephew, Shelly Farron Potash (George), Elaine Farron Weiss (Marc), Courtney Krieger, Russell Krieger (Regina), and great nieces and nephew, Rebecca, Amanda, Jennifer, Alyssa, Mallory and Reuben.
A very special thank you to Lola’s dear friend John Wagner and cousins Tom Sockel and Sandra Sockel Lieber for being there for Lola as well as the countless friends, family, first responders and medical and social personnel.
A private graveside service took place on Dec. 22, 2021 at Beit Olam Cemetery in Beachwood. If you wish, Lola’s family requests donations be made to the Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland for which Lola treasured their programs or The Temple Arts Program (TAP) at The Temple-Tifereth Israel where Lola was able to fulfil her musical passions as an active choir member.
Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel handled funeral arrangements and Lola’s cherished choir leader and inspirational artist, Cantor Kathy Sebo of The Temple-Tifereth Israel led the service.
Family and friends may view Lola’s funeral service at YouTube (under search enter, Lola M. Farron Funeral Service). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at berkowitzkuminbookatzfunerals.com for the Farron family.
Lola valued her friends and family, so if you wish to honor her memory, please reach out and express your love to those you hold dear.