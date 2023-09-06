Marlin J. Farver, 90, of South Euclid, was born Oct. 5, 1932, and passed away on Sept. 5, 2023. State Farm insurance agent for 35 years. Korean War Navy veteran.
Beloved husband of the late Roxanne Farver (nee Adelson); devoted father of Michael (Deborah) Farver of Bay Village, Stephanie Singer of Euclid and Robin (Donald) Pitrone of South Euclid; loving grandfather of Lauren Farver (fiancee, Ritchie Koshy), Hannah (Charlie) Kadowaki, Jeremy Farver (Maddie Montoya), William (Amber) Singer, Brittany (Adam) Pelak and Brandon (Kelli) Pitrone; great-grandfather of Enzo Marlin Montoya Farver, Landon and Brelynn Pelak, and Josephine and Juliet Pitron; dear brother of Bill Farver (deceased).
Graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 8 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Farver family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.