Randall Dean Feder, 72, of Boynton Beach, Fla., passed away Nov. 16, 2022.
Born in Cleveland to Jay and Shirley Feder (both now deceased) on April 7, 1950, Randall graduated from Shaker Heights High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Tampa. He was a partner at Jay Feder Jewelers.
A member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Randall loved the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football, and enjoyed studying genealogy.
Randall is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pamela; daughter, Lauren Feder, and son, Brian Feder, both of Boynton Beach; and brother, Jeffrey Feder.
Funeral services were held Nov. 21 at Eternal Light Cemetery in Boynton Beach.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the Pap Corps.