Robert J. Federman, 88, passed away Feb. 9, 2020, in Cleveland.
Born in Cleveland on Aug. 27, 1931, Robert graduated Cleveland Heights High School, and later graduated from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University) with his undergraduate and law degrees. He specialized in insurance law and arbitration at his own firm in California.
A member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Robert was heavily involved in his community. He was president of a national organization of trial attorneys, and a member of the rotary club and the San Luis Obispo Bar Association. Robert also volunteered at his local courthouse as a volunteer mediator and judge protem. He provided senior legal services, advising seniors about legal issues.
Robert was always smiling, and was quick with a story and a kind word. He learned early the value of friendship and his gregarious style earned him friends far and wide. He also loved flowers and gardening.
Robert is survived by his beloved companion, Marilyn Bedol and his comfort dog, Molly; children, Bobbie (Bob) Horne of Tuscon, Ariz., Doug (Rita) Federman of San Luis Obispo and Jill (Jeffrey) Reichswald of Los Angeles; grandchildren, Jonathan Knopf, Brendan and Isabelle Federman, and Nichole and Lauren Reichswald; and great-granddaughter, Alice. He was predeceased by his wife of almost 60 years, Carol Etlinger.
Funeral services were held Feb. 13 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
Contributions in Robert’s memory can be made to Jewish Family Service Association or The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122.