Claire Feigeles (nee Kline), 86, of Lyndhurst passed away at home peacefully on March 3, 2020. Claire was born Jan. 4, 1934.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Feigeles for 54 years; devoted mother of Sherrie (Abe) Kantarovich and Michelle Feigeles of Orlando, Fla.; loving grandmother of Isaac and Rachel Kantarovich, Joseph and Marc Salvaggi; and dear sister of Susan Battista of North Carolina and the late Norman Kline.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 5 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery (Forest City Hebrew section), 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends following burial until 8 p.m. March 5, from 11 to 5 p.m. March 6 and from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 7 at the residence, 5430 Meadow Wood Blvd. in Lyndhurst.
To view this service at 11:30 a.m. March 5, please navigate to bitly.com/smallchapel.