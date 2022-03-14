Charles S. Feigelson, beloved husband of Norma (nee Klopot). Loving father of Alicia (Seth) Bernstein and Steven Feigelson. Devoted grandfather of Chad and Jack. Dear brother of Robert (Vicki) and the late Howard (Marilyn) Feigelson. Cherished uncle.
Family services will be March 14 in New Jersey with burial at the Riverside Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the residence from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. March 15 at 1875 Caronia Drive in Lyndhurst.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Vinney Hospice and Palliative Care.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.