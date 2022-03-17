Karen Faith Feinberg (nee Jacobson), 75, of Cleveland passed away on March 16, 2022. Karen was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on Nov. 21, 1946, to the late Ann and Joseph Jacobson.
Karen was survived by her devoted and adored husband, Melvin Feinberg; dear sister, Babette Jacowitz; cherished mother of Ellen and Rob Johnston, Jodie and H Charton, Benjamin Joseph and Amy K. Feinberg, and Daniel E. Feinberg; and dearest grandchildren, Emma and Graham Johnston. Karen was devoted to her family.
She was a graduate of Bennett High School in Buffalo, N.Y. and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. She began her teaching career as a teacher of reading and English in various Junior High Schools of Cleveland Public Schools. She also served as a substitute teacher and tutor in various suburban public school districts on the east side of Cleveland. Thereafter, she taught at St. Ignatius of Antioch Middle School in Cleveland and at All Saints School of St. John Vianney in Wickliffe. She was also responsible for those schools’ “Power of the Pen” programs. She inspired and encouraged many students to become interested in creative writing. Karen was a devoted educator, who took pride in assisting children in expanding their education.
In addition to her teaching career, Karen also assisted her husband, a labor arbitrator as his executive assistant for fifteen years. Karen and her family were longtime members of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation where she taught Kindergarten classes.
She enjoyed art museums, the wonders of nature, reading and spending time with friends.
Funeral services will be held on 1 p.m. March 20 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Contributions can be made to the Hospice of Western Reserve, Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center or the charity of your choice. To view, service live go to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1647546924173193.
