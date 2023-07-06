Murel Feinberg, age 85, of Lyndhurst, was born Aug. 31, 1937 and passed away on July 6, 2023. U.S. Army veteran. Lifelong member of Plumbers Union Local 55.
Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Feinberg (nee Filler); devoted father of Ken (Tammy) Feinberg of North Canton, Rick Feinberg (Cori Duguay) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Shari Feinberg-Nevulis (Alex Nevulis) of Mayfield Heights; loving grandfather of Alyson, Kyle (fiancée, Kristin Mieskoski), Chad (Madison), Austin (fiancée, Kathryn McCaffrey), Colton, Chase, Rebecca and Brock Feinberg; cherished great-grandfather of Knoelle, Knevaeh, Knight, Knalla, Bentley and Casen; dear brother of Lois (Fred) Millman of Mayfield Heights, Lawrence Feinberg and Chester Feinberg (both deceased); and dearly loved by his companion, Lucky.
Graveside funeral services for Murel at 1 p.m. July 10 will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends from until 8 p.m. July 10 and from 1 to 6 p.m. July 11 at the Feinberg residence, 5277 Chickadee Lane in Lyndhurst.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Feinberg family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.