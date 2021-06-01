Dr. Ruth Kubersky Feinberg of Indianapolis died on May 27, 2021, at the age of 82. Ruth was born on Oct. 31, 1938, to Lillian and Abraham Kubersky, in Brooklyn New York. She grew up by the ocean on Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway, N.Y. She graduated from Far Rockaway High School in 1956 and Brooklyn College in 1959. Ruth received her Ph.D. in psychology from Kent State University in 1984.
From an early age, Ruth was passionate about Judaism, art, athletics, adventure, nature, cooking, learning, and teaching. Her early years as a wife and mother brought Ruth to live in Newton, Mass.; North Miami Beach, Fla.; London, England; and Cleveland. Wherever she went, Ruth focused on making friends, giving back to her community, exploring new culinary traditions, and making the world a more beautiful place. In 1972, Ruth married her beloved husband Arnold Feinberg and they spent 32 happy years together blending their families, working hard, traveling the world, and always focusing on public service and philanthropy.
In Cleveland, Ruth served on the board of the National Council for Jewish Women. When she and Arnie moved to Indianapolis in 1979, Ruth opened a college and career counseling practice, and joined the boards of Planned Parenthood, the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis, and the Advisory Board of the Borns Jewish Studies Program at Indiana University. She was also active with International Executive Service Corps, where she and Arnie together completed service projects in developing countries. Ruth began studying painting in 1974 and served as a docent at the Indianapolis Museum of Art for several decades.
Ruth is survived by her family which includes her dear partner of 15 years, Stanley Talesnick; daughters, Marcia (Lance) Sheehy of Dripping Springs, Texas, and Marilyn Smith (Andy McSheffery) of Indianapolis, Ind.; step-daughters, Cathy (Robert) Weiss of Cleveland, Carla Ashton (Paul Bodycombe) of Columbus and Martha (Jonathan) Katz of Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren, Carolyn, Isabelle, Lily, Lisa, Brian (Yang), Libby and Emma; and great-grandchildren, Ellie Su and Sophie Lin. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Feinberg; and sister, Ellen Joyce. The family feels deep gratitude for the love and kindness given to Ruth by Hannah and Nan in recent years.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. June 1 at Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road in Zionsville, Ind., with burial following in Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation North Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, 6501 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260 (ihcindy.org/give/), and the St. Vincent Cancer Care Art Therapy Program, c/o Ascension St. Vincent Foundation, 8402 Harcourt Road, Suite 210, Indianapolis, IN 46260 (give.stvincent.org/donate).