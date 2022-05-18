It is with profound grief and sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Richard “Dick” Felber, age 93. He was a Renaissance man, world-renowned textile and wall covering designer, pianist, artist, and collector of art, photography, British antiques and fine arts books. An intrepid world traveler, he searched the world for inspiration for designs.
Born in Cleveland on Oct. 12, 1928, to Toby and Mina (nee Liebenthal) Felber, Dick attended Shaker Heights High School class of 1947 and then earned a business degree at the University of Illinois. After graduation Dick joined his father at the Cleveland-based design firm, S.M. Hexter Company, and years later purchased the company with his older brother. They continued to grow the company and had exclusive trade showrooms in the design centers of New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. In 1995, Dick started his own studio and with eight designers went on design award-winning wallpaper collections for the estate of Claude Monet/Giverny Gardens, the PGA, The Versailles Museum and The Henry Ford Museum. Dick was well known in the industry as a trendsetter with patterns, design and colors. He was the recipient of numerous awards over his career from the American Society of Interior Designers.
His introduction to the piano, and love of music, came from his father when he was very young. Dick became an accomplished jazz pianist performing in his fraternity’s house band, the Ohio National Guard band and in many clubs. He loved sharing the stories of meeting Louis Armstrong, Lionel Hampton and his favorite musician, Nat King Cole who played regularly at the clubs in downtown Cleveland. He was an active member of the men’s committee of the Cleveland Playhouse, and a supporter of The Cleveland Orchestra, he belonged to Mayfield Country Club and the former Oakwood Country Club. Dick was a generous humanitarian and sponsored, along with his wife, Judy, a young girl from Thailand whom they visited.
But importantly, he was a devoted husband to his wife Judy (Sammon); a loving father to his children, Andrew Felber (Helene) of North Potomac, Md., Casey (Jamie) Bankhurst of Moreland Hills, and Linda (John) Wirtshafter of Orange. His love for his grandchildren knew no bounds: Aaron (Dana) Bankhurst, Daniel Bankhurst, Peter (Felisha) Wirtshafter, Jessie Wirtshafter (Matt Ginsberg), Dani Felber and Michael Felber, as well as his great-granddaughters, Ruby and Beau Bankhurst. He was always so very proud of their accomplishments. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas L. Felber and his adored canine companions: Sandy, Molly, Peanuts and Muffin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or to Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village (rescuevillage.org/donate).
A private service was held for family only and burial took place at Mayfield Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Brown-Forward Funeral Home.