Bruce B. Felder, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted and loving children, and long-time trusted family friend, Gadi Galili, on May 23, 2023.
Beloved husband of the late Linda (nee Steinsapir); and loving father of Teri (Thomas) Skadron, Traci E. Felder and Todd (Julie) Felder. Bruce was a doting Zaide of seven grandchildren – Emilee, Charlie, David, Max, Manning, Mya and Jack. He is survived by his brother, Howard (Barbara) Felder, and preceded in death by his sister, Ruth (Robert) Winger.
Bruce lived a wonderful life and lived it his way.
He founded Legal Messenger Service in 1959, which ultimately became Record Data. For 30 years, Record Data grew to become the nation’s leading independent supplier of title insurance and appraisal services with 83 branch offices in 40 states. In 1985, he sold Record Data to TRW.
In 1987, he acquired a building on West 3rd and Lakeside and introduced downtown Cleveland to a beautifully renovated building that he fondly named Courthouse Square. In 2000, he proudly sold Courthouse Square to Cuyahoga County. Since selling the building, Forum Consulting Services was created where he connected buyers and investors for commercial transactions and made hundreds of new friends along the way.
Throughout his professional career, Bruce has many achievements credited to his name.
For many years, Bruce was a guest lecturer at the Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management, under the N.E.O.N. Network. Throughout his career, he addressed numerous consumer finance and lending organizations highlighting the need for proper documentation for real estate secured lending. He also served as president, director and executive committee member of the National Home Equity Association and as a board of trustees member of NAIOP.
In addition to his successful career, Bruce maintained a long history of joining economic development, leadership and charitable projects. An avid supporter of the city’s cultural life, Bruce’s commitments included decades of participation in key cultural organizations.
Bruce was elected to the board of the Cleveland Film Society in 1987, and served as a trustee of the board of Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for nine years, co-chairing the Founders Club membership campaign for the museum. He was appointed to the board of trustees of Cleveland’s Convention and Visitors Bureau and was appointed by Mayor Michael White to Cleveland’s Distinguished Fine Arts Design Review Committee and Welcome Home Browns Committee. In 1997, he joined the board of trustees of Cleveland’s internationally renowned Playhouse Square Foundation. In 2001, he was awarded the prestigious “Living Legend” award for his outstanding service in support of the Center for Families and Children. He also served as the foreman of the grand jury in Cuyahoga County.
Bruce was extremely devoted to his family. He lived an extraordinary life, dreamed big, and loved with his big heart. He was a lifetime resident of Pepper Pike, and spent the last year of his life in Mayfield Heights. Bruce leaves behind an incredible legacy. Family hopes friends and loved ones continue to share stories so the memory of Bruce, his humor, big heart, kindness, compassion and loyalty live on forever.
Services will be held at noon May 28 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will receive friends until 6 p.m. May 28, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. May 29 and noon to 4 p.m. May 30 at the Solon Recreation Center, 35000 Portz Parkway.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Bruce’s name to the Mandel JCC (mandeljcc.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.