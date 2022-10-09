Linda G. Felder (nee Steinsapir) passed away Oct. 7, 2022.
Beloved wife of Bruce B. Felder. Loving mother of Teri (Thomas) Skadron, Traci Felder and Todd (Julie) Felder. Devoted grandmother of Emilee, Charlie, David, Max, Manning, Mya and Jack. Dear sister of the late Leonard Stein-Sapir.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Shiva to be announced.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Hospice of the Western Reserve or the Alzheimer's Association/Cleveland Chapter.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 by visiting bkbmc.com, select obituaries, select the obituary of Linda Felder and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.