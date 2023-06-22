104 years beautiful, Edith Urman Zanville of Carlsbad, Calif., peacefully passed away Feb. 8, 2021.
She lived her days active in body, mind, spirit and good health. Edith was loved by all who knew her. And she is missed beyond measure.
Left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy are her children Rose Lyn (Larry Laufer), Holly and Harry (Janet); grandchildren Leah (Adam Doerr), Noah, and Robert; two great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The widow of the late attorney Robert N. Zanville of Toledo, Ohio, and the late Mac C. Feldman of Dallas, Texas, Edith was predeceased by her parents Samuel and Sophie Wagner Urman, sister Marjorie (Hilton) Simon, and brothers Phillip Urman (Marilyn) and Harold Urman of Cleveland, OH.
The family will gather privately for graveside services to mourn their loss on June 23, 2023, at Eagle Point Cemetery in Rossford, Ohio. Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements in San Diego by Am Israel Mortuary. In Toledo, by Robert H. WICK/Wisniewski Funeral Home (wickfh.com).