Robert Arthur Feldman, M.D., beloved husband, father and grandfather, respected neurosurgeon and a treasured friend, died July 22, 2020. At 76, he had lived fully and considerately, caring for the health of generations of northern New Mexicans and contributing to the cultural, educational, and social wellbeing of Santa Fe.
Rob’s affable, down-to-earth nature belied his reputation as a risk taker, a wholehearted approach to life and learning that led him to explore diverse interests and experiences. These ultimately converged in Santa Fe, where he spent over four decades with Ellyn, his cherished wife of 52 years, children Jeb and Abby, and his grandson, Felix.
Family was Rob’s anchor amid the demands of a busy professional career and the activity of countless other pursuits. Rob was born in Cleveland, on April 24, 1944, the only son of Arthur and Marjorie Feldman. He was 4 when he first declared his desire to be a doctor. Before tackling that challenge, he dove into the pool of competitive swimming, where his excellence in freestyle earned him a spot on the team at Colgate University in upstate New York.
Eventually, his interest in medicine took him back to Ohio. He attended The Ohio State University, where he met Ellyn. They married in 1968. He graduated medical school in 1970. A one-year surgical internship at Washington University/Barnes Hospital in St. Louis followed, then a five-year residency in neurosurgery at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. When an opportunity arose for a one-year surgical fellowship at the Royal London Hospital, Rob seized it and stayed an extra year.
Returning to the United States, he joined the faculty at UCLA. While he craved knowledge, a life in academia did not suit him. He was hands-on and invested in one-on-one health care. He wanted only to be a doctor. Rob’s search for the perfect spot to practice medicine led him and his young family to a place he had never been: Santa Fe. After big-city living, he loved Santa Fe for its small scale, quality of life, abundant culture and access to the outdoors.
For his first three years, Rob was the only neurosurgeon in town. From establishing his own practice in 1980, to his (first) retirement in 2005, to his final retirement in 2013, Rob dedicated himself to caring for his community. He served his patients with humility, kindness, compassion and the highest level of skill. A collection of letters speaks to Rob’s relationship to his patients and their families. A high school senior invited him to her graduation because his lifesaving neurosurgical skills had made her education possible. The family of a man he sadly couldn’t save nonetheless commended Rob’s “excellent bedside manner,” “human compassion,” and “respect.” An 88-year-old woman thanked Rob for saving her life 33 years earlier. She appreciated him for always taking the time to sit down, talk and share a few sticks of licorice.
Rob’s energy was boundless, room enough to entertain various passions beyond medicine. He scaled many mountain peaks, including Aconcagua in the Andes, the highest in the Americas. He was an avid reader and art lover, a natural progression to collecting books and art. He took every opportunity to spend time in Chama, where he camped, mountain biked and honed his fly fishing skills while patiently teaching others to fish. He skied and played squash. And, always, he swam freestyle, lapping in a local swimming pool or in the ocean in Zihuatanejo, Mexico.
Rob served a variety of valuable Santa Fe causes. He was on the boards of St. Vincent Hospital, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, Museum of New Mexico Foundation, and Santa Fe Preparatory School, and on the steering committee of the Santa Fe Institute. He also enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow members of the Kiva Club and the Quien Sabe? men’s group.
If Rob had one unrealized passion, it was being a Formula One race car driver. Fortunately, he chose to be a physician, a family man and a friend instead. In 2005, Rob penned a newspaper op-ed expressing his hopes for the future well-being of Santa Feans by encouraging a health care environment that was “loving, loyal, and supportive.” Rob spent his life cultivating the same qualities in himself. His steadfast love, loyalty and support will be missed and remembered.
Rob is survived by his wife Ellyn; son, Jeb; daughter, Abby; and grandson, Felix. He also leaves behind a close-knit circle of extended family, friends and colleagues.
A celebration of Rob’s life will take place at a later date.
Contributions in his memory to benefit Alzheimer’s disease research may be made to the Knight Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Washington University at knightadrc.wustl.edu/About_Us/Donate.htm.